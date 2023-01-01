Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Lentil Soup
Westport restaurants that serve lentil soup
Gallo Express - WESTPORT
793 Post Road East, Westport
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$0.00
Vegan-based Lentil soup
More about Gallo Express - WESTPORT
Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$12.00
Du Puy lentils, bacon lardons, crostini
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
