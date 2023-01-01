Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve lentil soup

Banner pic

 

Gallo Express - WESTPORT

793 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$0.00
Vegan-based Lentil soup
More about Gallo Express - WESTPORT
Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$12.00
Du Puy lentils, bacon lardons, crostini
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

