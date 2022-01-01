Mac and cheese in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Kid’s Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$14.00
Half pound certified Angus beef topped with our mac & cheese or kick it up a notch with jalapenos or bacon.
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$10.95
elbow pasta with our 4 cheese blend
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$9.95
Four cheese blend then tossed with toasted bread crumbs
|Side Of Mac & Cheese
|$5.95