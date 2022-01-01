Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Westport restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.50
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
260 Compo Road South, Westport
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
