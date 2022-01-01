Paninis in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve paninis
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Compo Chicken Panini
|$16.00
spinach, goat cheese, roasted tomato, herb vinaigrette
|Cheese Pizza Panini
|$9.00
|Ham, Apple, Swiss Panini
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan
|$10.99
Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
|#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella
|$10.99
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf.
|#27 Panini - Cubano
|$10.99
Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***