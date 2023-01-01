Potstickers in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Westport restaurants that serve potstickers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4
(355 reviews)
Potstickers
$13.95
More about Little Barn
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
No reviews yet
Plumpy Dumpy Potstickers (6 pcs)
$8.00
Dumplings that are steamed on one side, pan-fried on the other. It’s impossible to eat only one. (6 pcs)
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
