Ribeye steak in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Item pic

 

Saugatuck Provisions

580 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHAVED RIBEYE FOR PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS BY THE POUND$36.99
More about Saugatuck Provisions
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak & Eggs$33.00
16 oz. Rib Eye
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut

