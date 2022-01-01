Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Rice Pudding
Westport restaurants that serve rice pudding
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$5.25
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices - Westport
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4.1
(70 reviews)
Parfait - Rice Pudding
$3.99
milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer
More about Aux Delices - Westport
