Rice pudding in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve rice pudding

Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$5.25
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices - Westport

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Parfait - Rice Pudding$3.99
milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer
More about Aux Delices - Westport

