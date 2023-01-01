Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rotisserie chicken in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Rotisserie Chicken
Westport restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Lomito - Westport
2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck
No reviews yet
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Combo
$29.79
Whole Rotisserie Chicken with chaufa rice, fries, house salad and a 2 Lt Soda. Serves 4.
More about Lomito - Westport
Parker Mansion
541 Riverside Avenue, Westport
No reviews yet
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
$26.00
More about Parker Mansion
Browse other tasty dishes in Westport
Pappardelle
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Pot Pies
Steak Sandwiches
Pudding
Rice Pudding
Fried Rice
Omelettes
More near Westport to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston