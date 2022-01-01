Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve salmon salad

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salmon Skin Salad$8.00
Cucumber, tobiko, sesame & eel sauce
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices - Westport

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
PS - Salmon & Mango Salad$12.99
roasted salmon, sesame seeds, quinoa, mango, brown rice, currants, shredded carrots,red cabbage, avocado, spinach, soy miso vinaigrette(egg yolk, ginger, garlic, soy, lime juice, rice wine, shiracha, miso paste, oil, honey)
More about Aux Delices - Westport

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Eggplant Parm

Pretzels

Fish Sandwiches

Carbonara

Ham Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1692 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston