Shrimp soup in Westport

Tengda of Westport - Westport
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|LG Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
|$9.00
home-made shrimp & pork wonton
|SM Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
|$6.00
home-made shrimp & pork wanton and some green.
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Shrimp Tempura Udon Noodles Soup
|$18.00
A light, warm and comforting Japanese noodles dish made with springy Udon noodles and our homemade, golden crispy shrimp tempura (it takes a little finesse and patience, but the result is sooo worth it!) Served with vegetable tempura, shiitake mushroom, scallion greens and kamaboko fish cake.