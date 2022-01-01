Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH SALAD$13.00
thick bacon, pickled tomatoes, goat cheese, shaved red onion & a fried egg
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
Item pic

 

Amis Trattoria Westport

1 Church Lane, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.00
baby beets, whipped goat cheese, pistachios, radish, smoked orange vinaigrette
Spinach Salad$13.00
baby beets, whipped goat cheese, pistachios, radish, smoked orange vinaigrette
More about Amis Trattoria Westport
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kings Highway Spinach Salad$14.00
More about The Porch at Christie's

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Fish And Chips

Chicken Soup

Carrot Cake

Margherita Pizza

Quesadillas

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston