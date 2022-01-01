Spinach salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Strawberry & Spinach Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
|Strawberry & Spinach Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|SPINACH SALAD
|$13.00
thick bacon, pickled tomatoes, goat cheese, shaved red onion & a fried egg
More about Amis Trattoria Westport
Amis Trattoria Westport
1 Church Lane, Westport
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
baby beets, whipped goat cheese, pistachios, radish, smoked orange vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
baby beets, whipped goat cheese, pistachios, radish, smoked orange vinaigrette