Stew in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Lomito

2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cabrito (Stewed Lamb)$16.29
Tender lamb marinated in traditional peruvian blend of spices served with white rice, peruvian beans and salsa criolla.
More about Lomito
Item pic

 

Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Soft Tofu Stew (Sundubu Jjigae)$15.00
A bit spicy, but in a delightful way. This warm & comforting stew is loaded with velvety soft tofu, Korean squash, vegetables and mushrooms blanketed in a rich and savory broth. Finished with one sanctifying act—a single raw egg on the top.
Contains: soy, egg, mushroom.
Korean Spicy Tofu Stew with Rice (Sundubu-Jjigae)$15.00
Spicy Beef & Veggie Stew (Yukgaejang)$16.00
It's fiery red, bold and spicy, with healthy hunks of pulled beef, an egg and plenty of tender vegetables. Warming in cold winter days and cooling in hot summer days!
Contains: egg, mushroom
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport

