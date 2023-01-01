Stew in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve stew
More about Lomito
Lomito
2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck
|Cabrito (Stewed Lamb)
|$16.29
Tender lamb marinated in traditional peruvian blend of spices served with white rice, peruvian beans and salsa criolla.
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Spicy Soft Tofu Stew (Sundubu Jjigae)
|$15.00
A bit spicy, but in a delightful way. This warm & comforting stew is loaded with velvety soft tofu, Korean squash, vegetables and mushrooms blanketed in a rich and savory broth. Finished with one sanctifying act—a single raw egg on the top.
Contains: soy, egg, mushroom.
|Korean Spicy Tofu Stew with Rice (Sundubu-Jjigae)
|$15.00
|Spicy Beef & Veggie Stew (Yukgaejang)
|$16.00
It's fiery red, bold and spicy, with healthy hunks of pulled beef, an egg and plenty of tender vegetables. Warming in cold winter days and cooling in hot summer days!
Contains: egg, mushroom