Tomato soup in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$0.00
Sarvecchio cheese, crispy spinach, evoo
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
Consumer pic

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup$10.00
More about The Porch at Christie's

