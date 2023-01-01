Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Lomito

2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Helada cup$4.95
Rainbow layered sponge cake.
More about Lomito
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Me Westport - 7 Sconset Square

7 Sconset Square, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta di Ricotta$12.00
Italian Cheesecake, Fresh Berry Berry Coulis
More about Casa Me Westport - 7 Sconset Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Pot Pies

Turkey Clubs

Coleslaw

Gnocchi

Cookie Dough

Chicken Wraps

Short Ribs

Eel

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston