Veggie rolls in Westport

Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$3.25
(2) pieces per order
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Minnie Veggie Spring Rolls (6 pcs)
|$8.00
Imperfect, short little crackly veggie rolls stuffed with big ingredients: baby jicama, bamboo shoots, edamame, sweet potato, carrot and cabbage! Mildly sweet, creamy and savory.
Served with our homemade soy-aged-vinegar dipping sauce.
Contains: wheat, soy