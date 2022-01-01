Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Zeppole in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Zeppole
Westport restaurants that serve zeppole
Amis in Westport
1 Church Lane, Westport
No reviews yet
Zeppole
$7.00
dulce de leche, powdered sugar
More about Amis in Westport
Old Mill Grocery & Deli
222 Hillspoint rd, Westport
No reviews yet
Zeppoles
$6.00
More about Old Mill Grocery & Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Westport
Clam Chowder
Tiramisu
Penne
Caesar Salad
Ravioli
Salmon Salad
Coleslaw
Paninis
More near Westport to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston