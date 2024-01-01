Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Village Pizza

760 Main Road, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Scallop & Bacon Pizza$21.49
Oil, Minced Garlic, & Alfredo Sauce
More about Village Pizza
Back Eddy image

 

Back Eddy

1 Bridge Road, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Scallops$33.00
More about Back Eddy

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Tacos

Clams

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston