Go
Toast

Westside Bowl

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

2617 Mahoning Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1349 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2617 Mahoning Ave

Youngstown OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zodiac Club Lounge & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barrel Head Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Upstairs Catering & Lounge

No reviews yet

Order ahead and enjoy!

Barrelhead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston