Westside Bowl
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL
2617 Mahoning Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2617 Mahoning Ave
Youngstown OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zodiac Club Lounge & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Barrel Head Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
The Upstairs Catering & Lounge
Order ahead and enjoy!
Barrelhead
Come in and enjoy!