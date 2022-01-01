Westside Fish Fry
Come in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
89 Temple Ave. Ste. A • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
89 Temple Ave. Ste. A
Newnan GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.
714 Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
The Mad Mexican
Come in and enjoy!
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!