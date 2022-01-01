Go
Westside Saloon

770 W Glenwood Ave

Popular Items

Orange Crush$8.00
Boom Boom Shrimp$18.00
Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Made to Order
Crab Dip Nachos$22.00
Crispy Torilla Chips freshly topped with Crab Dip, Jalepenos, Corn, Scalliions, diced Tomatoes
Mozz Triangles$7.00
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.00
Fresh made Egg Rolls with cheese & steak
Shrimp & Scallops$32.00
Local Scallops & Grilled Shrimp
Scallops$25.00
1/2lb. Fresh Local Scallops
Grill Cheese Crab Cake$24.00
Grilled Cheese with Jersey Crab Cake Deep Fried with or without tomato
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
Seasoned Cris-Cross Fries topped with chesse sauce and buffalo chicken
Location

770 W Glenwood Ave

North Wildwood NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
