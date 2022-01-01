Go
Toast

Westville Chelsea

Casual American Food

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

246 W 18th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Chicken$5.00
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Italian Sausage$6.00
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Hot Buffalo$1.00
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Baguette No Charge
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

246 W 18th St

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

