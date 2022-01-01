Westville Chelsea
Casual American Food
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
246 W 18th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
246 W 18th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
