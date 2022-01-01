Go
Toast

Westville Dumbo

Casual American Food

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

81 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Sausage$6.00
Side Chicken$5.00
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Hot Buffalo$1.00
Baguette No Charge
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

81 Washington St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mulberry & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Menya Jiro

No reviews yet

Menya Jiro’s founders opened a ramen shop in their native Kagoshima, Japan, in 2007, and it proved to be so successful that they brought it to New York City as a popup. It was so acclaimed (winning both the 2016 and ‘17 New York Street Ramen Contests) that it’s since spawned three brick-and-mortar New York City ramen restaurants and several more in Japan, continuing to earn heaps of praise and hordes of customers.

Seamore's

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.

Juliana's

No reviews yet

Traditional coal-fired pizza in Brooklyn from legendary pie man Patsy Grimaldi.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston