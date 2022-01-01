Westville East

GORIN Ramen

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.

