Westville East

Casual American Food

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

173 Avenue A • $$

Avg 4.5 (4682 reviews)

Popular Items

Baguette No Charge
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Side Chicken$5.00
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Hot Buffalo$1.00
Italian Sausage$6.00
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

173 Avenue A

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blind Barber

No reviews yet



The Pineapple Club

No reviews yet



TabeTomo

No reviews yet



GORIN Ramen

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.

