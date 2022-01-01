Go
Westville Hudson

Casual American Food

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

333 Hudson • $$

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Buffalo$1.00
Italian Sausage$6.00
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Baguette No Charge
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Side Chicken$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

333 Hudson

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
