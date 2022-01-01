Go
WESTWIND BREWERY CO.

All pricing on beer includes taxes. We are now canning our beer in four packs to go! This can be ordered online or picked up in the brewery. Refills on bullets are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of WWB under certain circumstances. If you have any questions please feel free to call the brewery direct during normal hours.
574-327-6767
Cheers!
The WWB Brew Crew

911 Plum St

GREEN WWB HAT$20.00
WWB WHITE RASTAL GLASS$5.00
WWB Rastal Glass
BETTER DAYS (SINGLE)$7.00
This is our Raspberry Wheat with subtle hints of lemon. Sure to cool your spirits! 5.5% ABV
PERSEPHONE (SINGLE)$6.00
Holiday Amber Ale malt forward with subtle notes of a Amarillo hops 6.8% ABV
DOWNTRODDEN (SINGLE)$8.00
West Coast DIPA brewed Citra and I7 hops. 8.7%
KINGSMEN KOLSCH (SINGLE)$6.00
A German Kolsch WWB Style 5.9% ABV
Location

911 Plum St

Elkhart IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
