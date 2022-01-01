Nation Kitchen and Bar
All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)
3435 Epworth Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3435 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ivory House
Ivory House seamlessly blends aspects of fine dining with the comfort and approachability of a neighborhood restaurant. Familiar foods elevated by a modernist chef. A wine list that runs the gamut. Mindful service amid plenty of ambiance.
West Side Brewing
We make damn good beer.
Dean's Hops & Vines
Come in and enjoy!
Game Time Sports Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!!