Nation Kitchen and Bar

All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)

3435 Epworth Ave

Popular Items

Temperance Burger$10.00
(Traditional Cheeseburger)
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & Mayo on a Challah Bun
Cheese Curds$9.00
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds Fried & Served with Ranch
Memphis BBQ Burger$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
Style-Classic$3.00
Salt & Pepper
Red & Bleu Burger$11.00
Beef, Chipotle, Spicy Aioli, Bleu Cheese & Beer Caramelized Onions on a Challah Bun
Style- Loaded$5.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions & Ranch Sauce
Quesadilla Burger$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Phoenix$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
Kids Hatchet & Tots$6.00
Nation Burger$11.00
Brisket Blend, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

3435 Epworth Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
