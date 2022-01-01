Westwood restaurants you'll love

Westwood restaurants
Toast
  • Westwood

Westwood's top cuisines

Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Westwood restaurants

NexDine image

 

NexDine

101 Station Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
Wild Blossom image

SUSHI

Wild Blossom

301 Washington St, Westwood

Avg 4.1 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Raviolis (6)$9.95
Steamed or pan fried.
Lo Mein$9.95
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
Fried Rice$9.95
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

247 Station Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Double Chocolate Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

1 Meditech Circle, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

100 Lowderbrook Dr, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

 

Campania's Italian Market

278 Washington Street, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Campania's

288 Washington Street, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westwood

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Beef Salad

Chicken Wraps

Home Fries

Cookies

Turkey Burgers

