Westwood restaurants you'll love

More about NexDine
NexDine
101 Station Drive, Westwood
|Popular items
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|ROASTED TURKEY BLT
|$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
More about Wild Blossom
SUSHI
Wild Blossom
301 Washington St, Westwood
|Popular items
|Raviolis (6)
|$9.95
Steamed or pan fried.
|Lo Mein
|$9.95
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
|Fried Rice
|$9.95
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
247 Station Drive, Westwood
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Double Chocolate Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
1 Meditech Circle, Westwood
|Popular items
|Classic Fruit Cup Large
|$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
100 Lowderbrook Dr, Westwood
|Popular items
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Campania's Italian Market
Campania's Italian Market
278 Washington Street, Westwood
More about Campania's
Campania's
288 Washington Street, Westwood