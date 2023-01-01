Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Westwood

Westwood restaurants
Westwood restaurants that serve calamari

SUSHI

Wild Blossom - Westwood

301 Washington St, Westwood

Avg 4.1 (99 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$13.95
Salt and peppered with diced green and red peppers
More about Wild Blossom - Westwood
Neroli Ristorante

282 Washington Street, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritto$18.00
More about Neroli Ristorante

