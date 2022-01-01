Garden salad in Westwood

Westwood restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Sebastians

247 Station Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Garden Salad (VG,GF) image

 

Rita’s Catering

100 Lowderbrook Dr, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rita’s Catering

