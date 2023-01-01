Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Westwood
/
Westwood
/
Bread Pudding
Westwood restaurants that serve bread pudding
Phoenician
284 Center Avenue, Westwood
No reviews yet
PHOENICIAN BREAD PUDDING
$10.00
More about Phoenician
Let's Meat SteakHouse
625 Rivervale Road, River Vale
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$12.00
Amarena cherries, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla ice cream, Vanilla crème anglaise
More about Let's Meat SteakHouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Westwood
Nachos
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Stew
Mac And Cheese
Carrot Cake
More near Westwood to explore
Paramus
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Tenafly
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Montvale
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2034 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston