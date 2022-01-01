Chicken burgers in Westwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Iron Horse image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Iron Horse

20 Washington Ave, Westwood

Avg 3.9 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Colorado Chicken Burger$16.00
More about The Iron Horse
Banner pic

 

Westwood Prime Eats

190 Westwood Ave, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Little Italy Chicken Burger$11.00
6oz Chicken Patty with Sundried Tomatoes and Basil drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Burger$11.00
6oz Chicken Patty with Onions and Peppers, topped with Lettuce and Tomato with Roasted Red Pepper Mayo
More about Westwood Prime Eats

