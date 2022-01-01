Chicken sandwiches in Westwood
Westwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Iron Horse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Iron Horse
20 Washington Ave, Westwood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Farmhouse Café & Eatery
301 Center Ave, Westwood
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
Homemade Basil Pesto Aioli, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula and Mozzarella. On Ciabatta Bread
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$16.95
Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. On Ciabatta
More about Westwood Prime Eats
Westwood Prime Eats
190 Westwood Ave, Westwood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Bread