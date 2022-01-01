Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Westwood

Westwood restaurants
Westwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Iron Horse image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Iron Horse

20 Washington Ave, Westwood

Avg 3.9 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Iron Horse
Pesto Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Homemade Basil Pesto Aioli, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula and Mozzarella. On Ciabatta Bread
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$16.95
Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. On Ciabatta
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
Westwood Prime Eats

190 Westwood Ave, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Bread
More about Westwood Prime Eats

