Gyro wraps in Westwood

Westwood restaurants
Westwood restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery Westwood image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Gyro wrap$17.00
More about FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood
Item pic

 

Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Chipotle Wrap$11.00
Gyro meat, feta cheese, chipotle sauce, fries inside the wrap
Gyro Wrap$9.25
Gyro meat with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki dip.
Kid Gyro Wrap$8.95
Gyro meat with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki dip.
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

