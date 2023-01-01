Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Westwood

Go
Westwood restaurants
Toast

Westwood restaurants that serve kebabs

Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery Westwood image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus with Lamb/Beef Kebab Main$19.95
Topped w/ Seasoned Chopped Beef, Served w/ Mediterranean Chopped Vegetables Salad and Whole Wheat Pita Bread
Beef/Lamb Kefta Kebab$25.95
Grilled Beef/Lamb Patties, Seasoned and Mixed with Onions and
Toasted Pine Nuts, Served with a Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad, Tahini Dressing,
Pita Bread and French Fries
More about FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Kebab rolls with feta$12.95
Stuffed lamb rolls with feta cheese, Served with tzatziki dip and pita bread
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Westwood

Salmon

Stew

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Burritos

Carrot Cake

Pork Chops

Map

More near Westwood to explore

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (669 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston