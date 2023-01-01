Kebabs in Westwood
FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood
301 Center Ave, Westwood
|Hummus with Lamb/Beef Kebab Main
|$19.95
Topped w/ Seasoned Chopped Beef, Served w/ Mediterranean Chopped Vegetables Salad and Whole Wheat Pita Bread
|Beef/Lamb Kefta Kebab
|$25.95
Grilled Beef/Lamb Patties, Seasoned and Mixed with Onions and
Toasted Pine Nuts, Served with a Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad, Tahini Dressing,
Pita Bread and French Fries