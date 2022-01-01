Penne in Westwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Let’s Meat Steakhouse image

 

Let's Meat SteakHouse

625 Rivervale Road, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Penne Marinara$10.00
More about Let's Meat SteakHouse
Item pic

 

Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Penne a la Vodka$13.95
Penne alla Vodka w/ Chicken$17.95
The vodka particles of this classic dish waft flavorful aromas to the back of your mouth, creating a heightened sense of euphoric enjoyment of food. The perfectly boiled penne, cooked chicken and sauteed sauce take care of the rest.
Penne alla Vodka$14.95
The vodka particles of this classic dish waft flavorful aromas to the back of your mouth, creating a heightened sense of euphoric enjoyment of food. The perfectly boiled penne and sauteed sauce takes care of the rest.
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue

Map

Map

