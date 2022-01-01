Penne in Westwood
Westwood restaurants that serve penne
Let's Meat SteakHouse
625 Rivervale Road, River Vale
|Kids Penne Marinara
|$10.00
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine - 650 Westwood Avenue
650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale
|Lunch Penne a la Vodka
|$13.95
|Penne alla Vodka w/ Chicken
|$17.95
The vodka particles of this classic dish waft flavorful aromas to the back of your mouth, creating a heightened sense of euphoric enjoyment of food. The perfectly boiled penne, cooked chicken and sauteed sauce take care of the rest.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$14.95
The vodka particles of this classic dish waft flavorful aromas to the back of your mouth, creating a heightened sense of euphoric enjoyment of food. The perfectly boiled penne and sauteed sauce takes care of the rest.