Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Westwood

Go
Westwood restaurants
Toast

Westwood restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Iron Horse image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Iron Horse

20 Washington Ave, Westwood

Avg 3.9 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
More about The Iron Horse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA (Sm.)$8.95
Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA (Lg.)$12.95
Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar, monterey and feta cheese, with a touch of chipotle sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Greek Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with french fries.
Greek Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Westwood

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Quesadillas

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Map

More near Westwood to explore

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston