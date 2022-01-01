Sweet potato fries in Westwood
Westwood restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about The Iron Horse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Iron Horse
20 Washington Ave, Westwood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Farmhouse Café & Eatery
301 Center Ave, Westwood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine
650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
More about Westwood Prime Eats
Westwood Prime Eats
190 Westwood Ave, Westwood
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00