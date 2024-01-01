Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California salad in Wethersfield

Wethersfield restaurants
Wethersfield restaurants that serve california salad

Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

California Salad$16.00
Field greens, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh avocados, boiled egg, Gorgonzola cheese, and ranch dressing.
Please specify in the Special Instructions if you would like to substitute the grilled chicken for spicy chicken or crispy chicken.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
More about Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT

