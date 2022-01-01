Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Wethersfield
/
Wethersfield
/
Cheese Pizza
Wethersfield restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
No reviews yet
Slice of Cheese Pizza
$4.50
More about Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
Luna Pizza Wethersfield - Wethersfield
181 Main Street, Wethersfield
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$0.00
More about Luna Pizza Wethersfield - Wethersfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Wethersfield
Clams
Chicken Wraps
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Pizza
Sliders
Caesar Salad
Short Ribs
Chicken Salad
More near Wethersfield to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston