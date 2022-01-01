Chicken marsala in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.95
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce and served with your choice of Ziti, Linguini or Spaghetti.
Served with bread and tossed salad.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
|Oven Roasted Chicken Marsala
|$45.00
Approx. 2 lbs. of boneless chicken breast and thigh, served over 1 lb. of fresh linguini with mushrooms and a butter-marsala white wine sauce. Served with River's homemade bread and herbed oil. Serves 2-5 guests.