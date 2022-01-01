Chicken sandwiches in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Charles
161 Main Street, Wethersfield
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
pickled brined chicken thigh, buttermilk fried, red onion, lettuce, herb mayonnaise, dill pickle
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Juicy whole breaded chicken breast, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Add choice of dressings
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$10.00
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
Grilled Herb Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Breast | Marinated in Herb de Provence, Sazòn, Granulated Garlic & Onion, | Bacon | Spicy Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | House Chips
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten