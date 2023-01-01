Cookies in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve cookies
The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield
1107 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
|Mass PB Cookie
|$11.50
Whole milk, splash of cream, two scoops of vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, banana, oats.
|PB Cookies N Cream
|$0.00
milk, cookies n cream protein, cookies n cream protein bar, natural peanut butter
DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield
1301 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
|Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate Cookie | Peanut Butter Chips **Contains Dairy, Nuts, & Gluten**
|Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie
|$3.25
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie **Contains, Nuts, Dairy & Gluten**