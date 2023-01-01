Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Wethersfield

Go
Wethersfield restaurants
Toast

Wethersfield restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield

1107 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mass PB Cookie$11.50
Whole milk, splash of cream, two scoops of vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, banana, oats.
PB Cookies N Cream$0.00
milk, cookies n cream protein, cookies n cream protein bar, natural peanut butter
More about The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield
Item pic

 

DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield

1301 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie$3.25
Chocolate Cookie | Peanut Butter Chips **Contains Dairy, Nuts, & Gluten**
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie$3.25
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie **Contains, Nuts, Dairy & Gluten**
More about DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Wethersfield

Dumplings

Crispy Chicken

Fish And Chips

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Calamari

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Map

More near Wethersfield to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (692 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston