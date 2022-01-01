Crispy chicken in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The Charles
The Charles
161 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickled brined chicken thigh, buttermilk fried, red onion, lettuce, herb mayonnaise, dill pickle
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Juicy whole breaded chicken breast, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Add choice of dressings
|Crispy Chicken on Whole Wheat Wrap
|$10.25