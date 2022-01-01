Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wethersfield

Go
Wethersfield restaurants
Toast

Wethersfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Charles image

 

The Charles

161 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$6.00
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
More about The Charles
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken on Whole Wheat Wrap$10.25
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Your choice of Plain, Teriyaki or Southwestern.
Please specify in the Special Instructions if you would like to substitute the grilled chicken for spicy chicken or crispy chicken.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Herb Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Breast | Marinated in Herb de Provence, Sazòn, Granulated Garlic & Onion, | Bacon | Spicy Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | House Chips
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Wethersfield

Cake

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Sliders

Nachos

Tuna Wraps

Antipasto Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Wethersfield to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston