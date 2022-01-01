Grilled chicken sandwiches in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
|Grilled Herb Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken Breast | Marinated in Herb de Provence, Sazòn, Granulated Garlic & Onion, | Bacon | Spicy Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | House Chips
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten