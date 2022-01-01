Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Wethersfield

Wethersfield restaurants
Wethersfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Herb Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Breast | Marinated in Herb de Provence, Sazòn, Granulated Garlic & Onion, | Bacon | Spicy Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | House Chips
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
