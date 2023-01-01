Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Wethersfield

Wethersfield restaurants
Wethersfield restaurants that serve ravioli

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Ravioli$18.95
Mushroom ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce.
Served with bread and tossed salad.
Cheese Ravioli$18.95
Cheese ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce.
Served with bread and tossed salad.
Meat Ravioli$18.95
Meat ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce.
Served with bread and tossed salad.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
handmade lobster ravioli / hand-picked lobster meat / shallots / vodka-laced lobster demi cream
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

