Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Davenport
  • /
  • Wetzel's Pretzels - S-216 Northpark Mall, Inline Bakery
Main picView gallery

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-216 Northpark Mall, Inline Bakery

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

320 West Kimberly Road

Davenport, IA 52806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport IA 52806

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport - 4707 N Brady St.
orange starNo Reviews
4707 N Brady St. Davenport, IA 52807
View restaurantnext
Mo Brady’s Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
4830 N Brady Street Davenport, IA 52806
View restaurantnext
Coia’s Meat Lab - 1113 Mound Street
orange starNo Reviews
1113 Mound Street Davenport, IA 52803
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
2955 East 53rd Street Davenport, IA 52807
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
orange starNo Reviews
429 E 3rd Street Suite 2 Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Tiphanie's. - 210 E 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
210 E 2nd Street Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davenport

Barrel House - Downtown (Davenport)
orange star4.2 • 1,604
211 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Uptown (Utica)
orange star4.3 • 1,604
5141 Utica Ridge Rd Davenport, IA 52807
View restaurantnext
The Half Nelson
orange star4.5 • 283
321 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Davenport

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-216 Northpark Mall, Inline Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston