Wetzel's Pretzels - S-225 Southlake Inline, Inline Bakery
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2109 Southlake Mall, Merrillville IN 46410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Grand Park Cafe - 1599 E 85th Ave
No Reviews
1599 E 85th Ave Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurant