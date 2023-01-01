Go
Main picView gallery

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-225 Southlake Inline, Inline Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2109 Southlake Mall

Merrillville, IN 46410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2109 Southlake Mall, Merrillville IN 46410

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
The Original Grand Park Cafe - 1599 E 85th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1599 E 85th Ave Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Asparagus Restuarant - 7876 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
7876 Broadway Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Merillville
orange starNo Reviews
5031 E Lincoln Hwy. Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2486 W Lincoln Hwy Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Langel’s Pizza - Crown Point (New) - 1198 E. Summit Street
orange starNo Reviews
1198 E. Summit Street Crown Point, IN 46383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Merrillville

Aladdin Pita
orange star4.7 • 4,190
3750 W 80th Lane Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Merrillville

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-225 Southlake Inline, Inline Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston