Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Paramus
  • /
  • Wetzel's Pretzels - S-650 Paramus Park, Inline Bakery
Main picView gallery

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-650 Paramus Park, Inline Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

700 Paramus Park

Paramus, NJ 07652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

700 Paramus Park, Paramus NJ 07652

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Savino's Pizza
orange star3.1 • 77
285 Oradell Ave Paramus, NJ 07652
View restaurantnext
EONS Greek Food For Life - Paramus - 501 Route 17 South
orange starNo Reviews
501 Route 17 South Paramus, NJ 07652
View restaurantnext
Bacari Grill
orange starNo Reviews
800 Ridgewood Road Washington Township, NJ 07676
View restaurantnext
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
orange star4.7 • 55
6-03 Saddle River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Little Chef
orange starNo Reviews
279 Pascack Rd Township Of Washington, NJ 07676
View restaurantnext
Acadia Events at Soldier Hill Golf Club
orange starNo Reviews
99 Palisade Ave Emerson, NJ 07630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paramus

Sticky's - Bergen Town Center
orange star4.5 • 538
605 Bergen Town Center. Paramus, NJ 07652
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - GSP
orange star4.4 • 109
1 Garden State Plaza Paramus, NJ 07652
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Paramus

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-650 Paramus Park, Inline Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston