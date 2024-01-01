Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lancaster
  • /
  • Wetzel's Pretzels - S-805 Lancaster Walmart, Inline Bakery
Main picView gallery

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-805 Lancaster Walmart, Inline Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1731 E Ave J

Lancaster, CA 93535

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1731 E Ave J, Lancaster CA 93535

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Poppy Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
653 West Lancaster Boulevard Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Happy Hours Bar and Grill - Lancaster Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
741 West Lancaster Boulevard Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44226 10th St W Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Ave I -
orange starNo Reviews
826 West Avenue I Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Lancaster, CA
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lancaster

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wetzel's Pretzels - S-805 Lancaster Walmart, Inline Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston